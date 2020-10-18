Bush was ruled out of the remainder of Sunday's game against the Browns with a knee injury.
Bush was forced out of the game in the second quarter, and after receiving further treatment from the training staff, he failed to gain clearance to return. Now that he's officially out, expect Marcus Allen to continue an increased role for the contest. Bush will have just one week to get healthy for Week 7 against the Titans.
