Bush logged eight tackles (two solo) and one pass defended during Monday's 24-17 victory versus the Colts.

Bush led his team in tackles while finishing as just one of three Pittsburgh defenders to play every snap against Indianapolis. The 24-year-old saw an increased role with fellow linebacker Robert Spillane (back) inactive Week 12, as he played 100 percent of Pittsburgh's defensive snaps for the first time in 2022. Bush now has 76 tackles, one sack and four passes defended over 10 games this season. He could continue to step up into an every-down role if Spillane remains sidelined against Atlanta on Sunday.