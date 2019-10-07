Bush had eight tackles (five solo) and an interception in Sunday's 26-23 overtime loss to the Ravens.

The rookie earned his first NFL interception grabbing a Lamar Jackson pass intended Nick Boyle deep in Pittsburgh territory, and continues to dominate on defense with a team-leading 45 tackles through five games. Bush is a solid fantasy option in IDP formats.

