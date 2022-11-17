Bush (knee) was listed as a full participant on the Steelers' injury report Thursday, Dale Lolley of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.
Bush was sidelined with a knee injury during practice Friday after playing 84 percent of Pittsburgh's defensive snaps against New Orleans in Week 10. While the nature of this issue was unclear, the inside linebacker now appears to be doing fine after logging a full session Thursday. Bush has recorded 47 tackles and one pass defended over nine games this season, and he should reprise his usual starting role against Cincinnati on Sunday.
