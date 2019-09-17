Steelers' Devin Bush: Keeps momentum going
Bush had seven tackles (three solo) and a fumble recovery during Sunday's home loss to the Seahawks.
Bush made a huge play for the team late in the second quarter, when he scooped up a fumble and brought the ball deep into opposing territory. The rookie now has a total of 18 tackles through his first two games, and got a bump in snaps on defense to 63, up from the 53 he saw in Week 1. He and the Steelers' defense will face a sneaky tough match up on the road against the 49ers for Week 3.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 3 Early Waivers: Replacing Brees
Another week, another round of injuries for Fantasy players to deal with. Dave Richard takes...
-
Week 2 Winners and Losers
Lamar Jackson is proving the doubters wrong, one pass at a time, and the Fantasy ceiling is...
-
Stealing Signals: Week 2 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps the first eight games from...
-
Top Week 3 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Steelers lose without Big Ben
Ben Roethlisberger's season is done with an elbow injury, and Heath Cummings says that is a...
-
Week 2 Believe It or Not
Heath Cummings says it's bad news for Julian Edelman and Josh Gordon if Antonio Brown sticks...