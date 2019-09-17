Bush had seven tackles (three solo) and a fumble recovery during Sunday's home loss to the Seahawks.

Bush made a huge play for the team late in the second quarter, when he scooped up a fumble and brought the ball deep into opposing territory. The rookie now has a total of 18 tackles through his first two games, and got a bump in snaps on defense to 63, up from the 53 he saw in Week 1. He and the Steelers' defense will face a sneaky tough match up on the road against the 49ers for Week 3.