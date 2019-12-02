Play

Bush recorded seven tackles (five solo) in Pittsburgh's 20-13 win over Cleveland on Sunday.

Entering the contest Bush led the Steelers in tackles and now has 86 on the season. The rookie linebacker has been an integral part of a defense that has held opponents to 13 points or less in three of the last four games. In Week 14 Pittsburgh will face an Arizona offense that averages over 21 points per game but was held to just seven points in Week 13.

