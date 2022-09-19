Bush (foot) is expected to practice Tuesday, Dale Lolley of the Steelers' official site reports.
Bush sustained a foot injury in Sunday's loss to the Patriots, and Tuesday will be the Steelers' only chance to practice before facing the Browns on Thursday. It's encouraging that Bush intends to participate in practice, but how his foot responds Tuesday will likely determine Bush's status for Thursday's game.
