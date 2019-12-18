Play

Bush tallied four solo tackles in Sunday's 17-10 loss to the Bills.

Bush has now recorded less than six tackles in four of the last six games. The rookie linebacker played 83-percent of the Steelers' defensive snaps, so his lack of production is not due to a lack of playing time. He will look to bounce back against the Jets in Week 16.

