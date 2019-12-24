Play

Bush made five tackles (three solo) in Sunday's 16-10 loss to the Jets.

Bush has not logged more than seven tackles since Week 5 after making eight or more in four of his five games prior to that. Nevertheless, he needs just three more to reach 100 on the season.

