Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said that Bush will be evaluated for a foot injury following Sunday's 17-14 loss to the Patriots, Alan Saunders of PittsburghSportsNow.com reports.

Bush seems to have sustained a potential foot injury at some point during Pittsburgh's loss in Week 2, as he came into Sunday's game with a clean bill of health. The starting inside linebacker recorded four tackles (two solo) during this game, though his final stop came early in the third quarter. Bush's status will be worth monitoring moving forward as the Steelers have a short week of practice heading into Thursday's game against the Browns.