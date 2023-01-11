Bush recorded 81 tackles (44 solo) and two pass defenses over 17 games in 2022.
Although Bush appeared in every game this season, his workload significantly decreased over the final two games of the year, as he was limited to just nine defensive snaps during that time. He had his highest mark in tackles since he racked up 109 tackles during his rookie season in 2019, but it was discouraging to see his decreased snap count late in the year. The 2019 first-rounder is slated to hit unrestricted free agency during the offseason, and it's possible he seeks out another team in hopes of getting a fresh start.
