Bush tallied 11 tackles (six solo) during the Steelers' 29-17 loss to the Browns on Thursday.

Bush sustained a foot injury during last week's game against New England, but he was a full participant during the Steelers' only practice session ahead of Thursday's primetime matchup. He didn't seem to be on a significant snap count, as he played 76 percent of the team's defensive snaps and recorded a season-high 11 tackles. Over the first three games of the season, he's totaled 20 tackles (10 solo).