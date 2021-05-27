Bush (knee) is on schedule with his rehab, according to teammate Zach Banner (knee), Noah Strackbein of Sports Illustrated reports.

Bush and Banner are both recovering from ACL tears, which is why they were each only able to participate in a small portion of Thursday's practice. The soon-to-be 23-year-old handled every defensive snap through five appearances last season, before going down to injury. Bush will look to bounce back to rookie-year form during the 2021 campaign, when he notched 109 tackles (72 solo) and looked the part of a high-end IDP fantasy asset.