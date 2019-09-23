Bush totaled 11 tackles (nine solo) with two fumble recoveries in Sunday's 24-20 loss to San Francisco.

Pittsburgh had four takeaways, including the two fumble recoveries by Bush, but could only manage a 6-3 halftime lead before dropping their third game this season. The rookie linebacker leads the Pittsburgh defense with 29 tackles and three fumble recoveries through three games and has been one of the few bright spots in an otherwise dreadful start to the season. The Steelers will look for their first win of 2019 in Week 4 against the equally awful Bengals.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories