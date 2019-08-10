Bush totaled 10 tackles (seven solo) in Pittsburgh's 30-28 preseason win against Tampa Bay on Friday.

Making his first appearance in a Steelers' uniform the number one draft pick led the team in tackles, all of which came before halftime. It's only the first game of the preseason but it is exciting to watch, and more efforts like this could have Bush challenging Mark Barron for a starting spot on defense.

More News
Our Latest Stories