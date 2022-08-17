Bush has struggled over the first several weeks of training camp, Mark Kaboly of The Athletic reports.

Bush missed most of the 2020 season due to a knee injury, and he logged 70 tackles (41 solo), two sacks, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and four pass defenses last year. He saw a slight decrease in snaps late in 2021, and the team didn't pick up the fifth year option on his contract during the offseason. While the 2019 first-rounder has continued to draw praise from most of his coaches, he's had some plays in which he's struggled early in camp. As a result, Bush isn't guaranteed a starting role to begin the regular season. However, even if Robert Spillane wins a starting job, Bush should still have opportunities to carve out playing time as long as his play improves once the regular season begins.