Steelers' Devin Bush: Scores first career touchdown
Bush had seven tackles (four solo), an interception and a fumble recovery for a touchdown in Sunday's 24-17 win over the Chargers.
The rookie linebacker added to his highlight reel forcing turnovers on consecutive first quarter drives. Bush started the scoring when he grabbed a Melvin Gordon fumble and went nine yards to give the Steelers a 7-0 lead. On the next possession Bush intercepted Philip Rivers and seven plays later, James Conner scored to make it 14-0. Bush now has two interceptions, four fumble recoveries and a sack to go with his team-leading 52 tackles and is a must-start in IDP formats after Pittsburgh's Week 7 bye.
