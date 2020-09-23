Bush racked up seven tackles (six solo) in Sunday's 26-21 victory over the Broncos
Bush played every defensive snap for the Steelers and helped keep the Broncos under 100 rushing yards on the day. The Steelers have a home matchup against the Texans in Week 3.
