Steelers' Devin Bush: Shifts to injured reserve
RotoWire Staff
Oct 23, 2020
Steelers placed Bush (knee) on injured reserve Friday.
Bush is set to miss the rest of the 2020 campaign due to a torn ACL sustained Week 6. In the second-year standout's stead, Marcus Allen is expected to start at inside linebacker. The transaction coincides with the promotion of Henry Mondeaux to the 53-man roster.
