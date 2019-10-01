Play

Bush recorded nine tackles (seven solo), a sack and a pass defensed in Monday's win over the Bengals.

Bush arguably had his best performance in the NFL to date as the rookie recorded his first career sack. Bush played well in the pass and rush defense, which included three tackles for a loss. Through the first quarter of the season, it's the rookie that leads the team with 37 tackles.

