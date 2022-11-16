Bush (knee) didn't pracitce Wednesday, Chris Halicke of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.
Bush played his usual role during the team's Week 10 win over the Saints, but he appears to have picked up a knee injury that has sidelined him for the start of Week 11 prep. The 2019 first-round pick will have two more opportunities to practice before the team needs to make a decision on his status for Sunday's matchup against the Bengals.
