Bush totaled 11 tackles (seven solo) in Pittsburgh's 33-3 loss to New England on Sunday.

The rookie linebacker led the defense in tackles and was one of the few bright spots in an otherwise horrible game for the Steelers. This was their first Week 1 loss since 2015, also against the Patriots and they will need to play much better in their home opener against Seattle in Week 2 if they want to avoid their first 0-2 start since 2013.

