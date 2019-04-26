The Steelers selected Bush in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 10th overall.

Bush might be a bit undersized at 5-foot-11, 234 pounds, but it's difficult to overstate how athletic he is. Bush burned up the combine to the tune of a 4.43-second 40-yard dash to go along with a 40.5-inch vertical, 124-inch broad jump, and 11.16 agility score. Agility drills aside, those are plus numbers by even cornerback standards. Although Bush didn't match the tackle volume of fellow Devin and linebacker Devin White, their proximity in draft placement is a testament to their many overlapping qualities. Pittsburgh didn't trade up from the 20th pick to ease Bush into the game plan - he's a threat to secure a three-down role even by Week 1. Vince Williams and Jon Bostic have coverage limitations that perhaps played a role in Pittsburgh's specific fondness for Bush and his unmatched ability to cover ground, so this looks like a plug-and-play situation. He's very much on the mainstream IDP radar in the meantime, and if he closes in on a three-down role then he could prove a standout producer at the position even as a rookie.