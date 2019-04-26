Steelers' Devin Bush: Steelers secure in a trade up
The Steelers selected Bush in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 10th overall.
Bush might be a bit undersized at 5-foot-11, 234 pounds, but it's difficult to overstate how athletic he is. Bush burned up the combine to the tune of a 4.43-second 40-yard dash to go along with a 40.5-inch vertical, 124-inch broad jump, and 11.16 agility score. Agility drills aside, those are plus numbers by even cornerback standards. Although Bush didn't match the tackle volume of fellow Devin and linebacker Devin White, their proximity in draft placement is a testament to their many overlapping qualities. Pittsburgh didn't trade up from the 20th pick to ease Bush into the game plan - he's a threat to secure a three-down role even by Week 1. Vince Williams and Jon Bostic have coverage limitations that perhaps played a role in Pittsburgh's specific fondness for Bush and his unmatched ability to cover ground, so this looks like a plug-and-play situation. He's very much on the mainstream IDP radar in the meantime, and if he closes in on a three-down role then he could prove a standout producer at the position even as a rookie.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Get Live Coverage of Every Pick
-
Giants find Eli's successor
Kyler Murray went No. 1 overall, but he wasn't the only QB off the board in the first round....
-
Can Murray make Cardinals exciting?
Kyler Murray is the Cardinals' new starting quarterback -- and his passing and rushing potential...
-
Top NFL Draft prospects Fantasy fits
Where should Fantasy managers root for players like Josh Jacobs, T.J. Hockenson and Marquise...
-
Our latest non-PPR mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the results of our latest non-PPR mock draft, including where the...
-
Pre-NFL draft PPR mock
Our CBS Sports staff recently held a 12-team PPR mock draft, including the incoming rookies,...
-
Breakouts 1.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at the players he loves in Breakouts 1.0, including...