Bush had three tackles (two solo) in Sunday's 17-12 win over the Rams.

The Pittsburgh defense dominated all game limiting the Rams offense to 88 rushing yards and no touchdowns although it was a relatively quiet game for Bush. The three tackles were his fewest in a game after recorded seven or more in every game this season. He still leads the team with 69 tackles this season and will look to contain Cleveland running back Nick Chubb -- second in the league with 919 yards rushing -- in check in Week 11. Pittsburgh held Chubb to 65 yards on the ground in a 33-18 win last season and allows the fifth and sixth fewest fantasy points to opposing running backs in standard and PPR scoring formats respectively.