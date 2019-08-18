Coach Mike Tomlin said Bush didn't suit up for Saturday's preseason win versus the Chiefs due to a shoulder injury, Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Bush was all over the field in his pro debut last Friday, racking up 10 tackles against the Buccaneers. Tomlin didn't elaborate on the severity of the injury, but Bush could be held out of the Steelers' next two games to make sure the 2019 first-rounder is as healthy as possible for the regular season.