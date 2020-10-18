Bush suffered a torn ACL during Sunday's win over the Browns and will undergo season-ending surgery, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Bush played every defensive snap this year before the injury. The Michigan product was a rising star on the Steelers' defense, as he recorded 26 tackles, a sack and three pass breakups through five games while showcasing impressive pass-coverage abilities. The 22-year-old will be placed on injured reserve soon and start rehabbing for the 2021 season. Marcus Allen is expected to start at inside linebacker moving forward.