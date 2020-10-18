The Steelers believe Bush tore his ACL during Sunday's win over the Browns, Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reports.

The team plans for Bush to undergo an MRI on Sunday night to confirm the extent of his injury. This would be a devastating loss for the Steelers' defense. The second-year linebacker stacked up 26 tackles, a sack and three pass breakups through five games this year. Marcus Allen stepped in at inside linebacker when Bush exited Sunday's game, and he'll likely stay in a starting role if Bush's injury is confirmed.