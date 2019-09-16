The Steelers promoted Hodges to the active roster from the practice squad Monday.

Hodges is set to serve as the No. 2 option behind Mason Rudolph going forward, with Ben Roethlisberger (elbow) having been placed on IR and set for season-ending surgery. The undrafted rookie out of Samford will turn his attention towards preparing for Sunday's contest against the 49ers.

