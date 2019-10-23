Hodges will serve as the backup to Mason Rudolph during Monday's game against the Dolphins, Joe Rutter of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.

Hodges stepped up as the starter Week 6 while Rudolph dealt with a concussion, and he did just enough to secure a win for Pittsburgh. With Rudolph now healthy coming off the team's bye week, Hodges has resumed taking reserve snaps in practice. The undrafted rookie out of Samford remains ahead of Paxton Lynch on the Steelers' roster, but he doesn't warrant fantasy consideration outside of the deepest of leagues.