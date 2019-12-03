Coach Mike Tomlin confirmed Tuesday that Hodges will start Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Mark Kaboly of The Athletic reports.

The announcement comes as little surprise considering Hodges performed well during Sunday's win over the Browns, completing 14 of 21 passes for 212 yards with one touchdown and one interception. The undrafted rookie hasn't offered much fantasy production despite his solid work as a replacement quarterback thus far, but Sunday's game in Arizona provides a matchup against a porous pass defense that ranks worst in the league in yardage (307.5 YPG) and opponent QB rating (113.5).