Steelers' Devlin Hodges: Could lose starting job
Coach Mike Tomlin wasn't willing to commit to Hodges as the Steelers' starting quarterback for Week 16 against the Jets, Chris Adamski of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports. "I am not getting into that, guys," Tomlin said. "We just lost a football game. I'm not going to make an announcement every week or every time I stand in front of you guys in terms of who is playing quarterback or any other position for that matter."
Hodges threw four interceptions in Sunday's 17-10 loss to the Bills, wasting a fantastic performance from the Pittsburgh defense. Speaking to media after the game, the rookie acknowledged a degree of uncertainty about his standing beyond Week 15: "I hope I'm the guy," he said, "but whatever happens, happens. I'm going to be supportive. This is about the team, not me." The biggest thing working in Hodges' favor is the fact that Mason Rudolph, who played himself out of the starting job earlier in the year, represents the likely alternative, although Tomlin could always elect to take a look at Paxton Lynch -- inactive every week since being added to the roster in October -- instead.
