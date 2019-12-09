Hodges completed 16 of 19 passes for 152 yards and a touchdown in Pittsburgh's 23-17 win over Arizona on Sunday. He also ran for 34 yards on four carries.

Hodges did a good job managing the game and avoiding mistakes to lead the Steelers to a third-straight victory keeping their playoff hopes alive. Hodges has a difficult Week 15 matchup against Buffalo and despite being the first undrafted quarterback in league history to win his first three starts doesn't put up the numbers to warrant insertion in fantasy lineups.