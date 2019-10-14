Hodges completed 15 of 20 pass attempts for 132 yards, a touchdown and an interception in Sunday's 24-17 win over the Chargers.

Hodges stepped in for the sidelined Mason Rudolph (concussion) and managed to do just enough in tandem with Pittsburgh's rushing attack and stellar defense to pull off the upset. Coach Mike Tomlin was dialing up easy reads for his third-string rookie, rarely asking his quarterback to take chances downfield. In fact, one of the few times Hodges did let it fly, the pass was picked off by Los Angeles' defense. There is a chance Rudoplh returns for the Steelers' next contest following its upcoming bye week, but if Hodges is forced to start against the Dolphins, it would be advised to look elsewhere outside of the deepest two-QB leagues.