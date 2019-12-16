Steelers' Devlin Hodges: Exposed in defeat
Hodges completed 23 of 38 pass attempts for 202 yards, a touchdown and four interceptions in Sunday's 17-10 loss to the Bills.
Pittsburgh's defense kept the game close from start to finish, but Hodges was unable to get much going against a tough Bills defense. Most of the signal caller's completions were short, safe passes, and when he tried going deep, those throws ended up either incomplete or intercepted. It is pretty clear that the third-stringer's skills are limited, making him a low-end fantasy play against the Jets on Sunday.
