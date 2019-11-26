Steelers' Devlin Hodges: Named Week 13 starter
Coach Mike Tomlin named Hodges the starting quarterback for Sunday's game against the Browns, Mark Kaboly of The Athletic reports.
Hodges took over for a struggling Mason Rudolph this past in Cincinnati, completing five of 11 passes for 118 yards and one TD. Most of that production occurred on a 79-yard scoring strike to James Washington, but Hodges nonetheless has fared well in three appearances this season, averaging a shade under 8.0 yards per attempt while tossing two touchdowns versus one interception. Hodges will look for continued success against Cleveland's seventh-ranked pass defense (217.2 yards per game) this weekend.
