Hodges completed 11 of 17 passes for 84 yards while throwing two interceptions without a touchdown in Sunday's 16-10 loss to the Jets. He also rushed once for no gain.

Hodges got benched for Mason Rudolph in the second quarter after throwing his second interception. Rudolph came in and threw Pittsburgh's only touchdown of the game but exited with a shoulder injury, paving the way for an ineffective Hodges to reenter the game. The team will likely opt to start Rudolph in the must-win Week 17 game against Baltimore if he's healthy, but Hodges would get the call if Rudolph's unable to play. Even with the Ravens likely resting many starters to prepare for the playoffs, it will be best to avoid Hodges given his 1:6 TD:INT over the past two games.