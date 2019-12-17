Coach Mike Tomlin said that Hodges will remain the Steelers' starting quarterback for Sunday's game against the Jets, Missi Matthews of Pittsburgh's official site

After re-evaluating the Steelers' quarterback situation following the Week 15 loss to the Bills, Tomlin determined that Hodges was a better option than Mason Rudolph, who turned in a 12:9 TD:INT and averaged 6.2 yards per attempt over nine outings (eight starts) earlier this season. Hodges' 5:6 TD:INT through six games (four starts) is worse than Rudolph's, but the undrafted rookie out of Samford has generally been the more efficient passer (67.8 completion percentage, 7.5 YPA). In any case, expect the Steelers to rely heavily on their ground attack in Week 16, assuming Pittsburgh isn't forced to play from behind against the 5-9 Jets.