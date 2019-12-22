Play

Hodges gave way to Mason Rudolph in Sunday's game against the Jets.

Prior to being replaced at QB by Rudolph, Hodges completed 7-of-9 passes for 53 yards and threw two interceptions. If Rudolph sparks the Steelers on Sunday, he could potentially reclaim the team's starting assignment in advance of Week 17's contest against the Ravens.

