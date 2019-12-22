Play

Hodges is back in Sunday's game against the Jets after Mason Rudolph suffered a shoulder injury.

Hodges gave way to Rudolph in the second quarter of the contest after throwing two interceptions, but he went back in after Rudolph suffered a fourth-quarter shoulder injury.

