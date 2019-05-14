Steelers' Devlin Hodges: Signs with Steelers
Hodges signed a contract with the Steelers on Monday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
Hodges will be the fourth quarterback on the Steelers' depth chart, competing with Joshua Dobbs and Mason Rudolph for a backup role. In four years at Samford, Hodges passed for 14,584 passing yards and 111 touchdowns with just 41 interceptions. He won the Walter Payton Award in 2018, given annually to the top offensive player in FCS football. In all actuality, Hodges will likely be competing for a spot on the practice squad as the Steelers seem invested in both Dobbs and Rudolph looking towards the future.
