Steelers' Devlin Hodges: Solid effort in first game

Hodges completed eight of 14 passes for 79 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions in the Steelers' 30-28 preseason win over the Buccaneers on Friday.

The low man on the Pittsburgh quarterback totem pole Hodges will have a difficult time making the team despite a solid effort in his debut. With Josh Dobbs and Mason Rudolph ahead of him in the competition to back-up Ben Roethlisberger, Hodges is a likely candidate to make the practice squad.