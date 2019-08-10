Steelers' Devlin Hodges: Solid effort in first game
Hodges completed eight of 14 passes for 79 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions in the Steelers' 30-28 preseason win over the Buccaneers on Friday.
The low man on the Pittsburgh quarterback totem pole Hodges will have a difficult time making the team despite a solid effort in his debut. With Josh Dobbs and Mason Rudolph ahead of him in the competition to back-up Ben Roethlisberger, Hodges is a likely candidate to make the practice squad.
