Hodges completed 14 of 21 passes for 212 yards, a touchdown and an interception during Sunday's 20-13 win over Cleveland. He added two yards on five carries.

Sunday was mostly a sloppy, defensive affair, but Hodges made a handful of big tosses downfield. The biggest came just before halftime, a 30-yard rainbow that landed in between two defenders and into the arms of James Washington for a score. The undrafted rookie has been efficient, but not particularly productive in spot duty this season. He'll have as good a matchup as he can get next week versus Arizona, which ranks dead last in the league in opponent passer rating this season.