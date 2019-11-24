Hodges completed five of 11 pass attempts for 118 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 16-10 win over the Bengals.

Hodges stepped in for a struggling Mason Rudolph in the third quarter with his team down on the scoreboard. He connected with James Washington for a 79-yard touchdown and took a back seat to the run game while preserving the win down the stretch. Rudolph hasn't been particularly effective of late and Hodges has impressively posted a completion percentage of 75.9 in his limited opportunities. It remains to be seen who gets the starting nod next Sunday against the Browns, but it wouldn't be surprising if the team opted to go with Hodges.