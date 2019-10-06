Hodges completed seven of nine passes for 68 yards and had 20 yards on two carries during Sunday's 26-23 loss to Baltimore.

Hodges came in in relief in the third quarter after Mason Rudolph (concussion) took a shot to the side of his head. The undrafted rookie played well in relief, dashing for a 21-yard gain to help set up a go-ahead field goal in the fourth quarter. The narrative might have been even better had Juju Smith-Schuster held on to a big second-down conversion near midfield in overtime. Instead, the ball was punched out and the Ravens won. Should Rudolph miss Week 6, Hodges figures to get the start against a dinged-up Chargers team as NFL production teams search for Samford tape.