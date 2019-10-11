Steelers' Devlin Hodges: Will fill in for Rudolph
With Mason Rudolph (concussion) ruled out, Hodges will start Sunday night's game against the Chargers, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
To back him up, the Steelers have promoted Paxton Lynch from their practice squad. After taking over for Rudolph in the third quarter of Week 5's 26-23 overtime loss to the Ravens, Hodges completed seven of nine passes for 68 yards and logged 20 yards on two carries. Hodges, who entered training camp as a fourth-stringer, probably will only get the one start, with the Steelers on bye Week 7, a scenario that should give Rudolph enough time to move past his concussion issues with the added time off. Hodges thus represents a speculative fantasy play this week, though he could be an option for those in a bye week jam or looking to roll the dice on a low-cost QB in Week 6 DFS contests.
