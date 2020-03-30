Hendrix signed a one-year contract with the Steelers on Monday, Teresa Varley of the team's official site reports.

The University of Pittsburgh product signs with the hometown team after spending time bouncing around NFL practice squads and with St. Louis during the XFL's shortened season. Hendrix did log a sack in the XFL during the campaign, but he'll likely need to compete for a depth role if he wants to make the roster in 2020.