Fitzpatrick is active for Sunday's matchup against the Texans, Mike DeFabo of The Athletic reports.

Fitzpatrick is active for the first time this season. He was signed off the practice squad after Diontae Johnson suffered a hamstring injury, but Fitzpatrick officially cracked the 53-man roster Sunday with Gunner Olszewski (coach's decision/concussion) inactive. Fitzpatrick has caught five of eight targets for 49 yards and a touchdown across five career appearances and will serve as a depth wideout versus Houston.