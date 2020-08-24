Johnson (undisclosed) missed another practice Monday, Dale Lolley of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.
Johnson has been held out of practice since Wednesday without any update on the nature of his injury. He had sports hernia surgery at some point in January or February, but reports suggested he'd made a full recovery by the end of June. It isn't clear if the current issue is related.
