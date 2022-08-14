Johnson (hip) didn't play during the Steelers' 32-25 preseason win over the Seahawks on Saturday.
Johnson and Chase Claypool (shoulder) warmed up in full uniform prior to Saturday's matchup, but both receivers were held out. Johnson landed a two-year extension with the Steelers in early August but has dealt with a hip flexor injury this week. It's not yet clear whether Johnson will take the field for the Steelers' final two preseason matchups, but he'll serve as the team's top receiving option if he's healthy to begin the regular season.
