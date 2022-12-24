Johnson (toe) is listed as active for Saturday night's game against the Raiders.
Though Johnson, who the Steelers listed as questionable due to a turf toe issue, didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday, Chris Adamski of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review previously relayed via running back Najee Harris that the wideout got some work in when the Steelers took the field Friday. With his Week 16 active status confirmed, Pittsburgh's top WR should see his share of targets Saturday from QB Kenny Pickett, barring any in-game setbacks. In his last outing, Johnson caught all 10 of his targets for 98 yards in his team's 24-16 win over the Panthers last weekend.
